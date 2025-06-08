New York Giants Training Camp Preview: OT Stone Forsythe
In 2024, the New York Giants unfortunately lost left tackle Andrew Thomas to another injury, this one a season-ending injury that occurred in Week 5. That sent the Giants on an odyssey to find a serviceable replacement, a task that saw them wander around before finally deciding to move right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor to the left side.
This offseason, they decided to become more proactive in making sure they added quality backups in case Thomas has to miss more time. That’s where veteran backup tackle Stone Forsythe comes in.
Forsythe was selected in the sixth round by the Seattle Seahawks out of Florida. He spent the first four seasons with the Seahawks, during which he played in 53 games. He made 14 starts over that time.
In his rookie season, he appeared in 10 games but made no starts. In his second year, he appeared in all 17 games and made his first career start. In 2023, he appeared in all 17 games and started eight of them.
Forsyth is a tall, long tackle who is the son of a former NFL offensive lineman. The reason some think he has not become a regular starter is because he has had good and bad reps.
The good is his ability to use his length in pass protection. The bad is his inconsistency against speed rushers. Sometimes, he does a good job of covering up defenders in the run game and other times; he gets overpowered.
This inconsistency leaves people wanting and looking for better options, but it makes him very valuable as a backup who only needs to come in and handle business on a part-time basis.
Stone Forsythe, OT
Height: 6-8
Weight: 308 lbs.
Exp.: 5
School: Florida
How Acquired: FA-'25
2024 in Review
Forsythe started eight games in 2023, and he surely thought he might have a chance to wrestle away the starting right tackle job in Seattle when the season began. He played almost the entire first game after coming in.
He then started the next five games. After those starts, he did not play in eight straight games. In Week 16, he returned to the field but only as a contributor on special teams.
He went from 100% of the offensive snaps for five straight weeks to a few special teams snaps a game, and just like that, his time in Seattle was over.
Contract/Cap Info
Stone Forsythe signed a one-year, $1.33 million contract with the New York Giants this offseason, which includes a $140,000 signing bonus.
In 2025, Forsythe will earn a base salary of $1.17 million and has a workout bonus of $27,000. His cap hit, however, is that of a veteran salary minimum, which is nearly $1.2 million. He has a dead cap value of $140,000.
2025 Preview
Unless Forsythe doesn’t cut, he’ll likely be the backup Eluemunor on the right side this season. This should give the team continuity, as Evan Neal is moving to guard and is likely to end up as the starter there.
Forsythe should be comfortable playing on the right side because that is where he primarily played during his time with the Seahawks.
The only wrench that could be thrown into the plan is if the team’s rookie offensive lineman, fifth-rounder Marcus Mbow, outplays Forsythe for a roster spot as the backup right tackle.
