What Does OL James Hudson III Bring to the New York Giants?
The New York Giants signed veteran offensive tackle James Hudson III to a two-year deal worth $11M total with $5.8M guaranteed. The deal could include an additional $3M per year in playing time incentives, which is a realistic possibility considering the injuries that have accumulated at tackle throughout the years.
Like many of the contracts that Giants general manager Joe Schoen has given while with the Giants, the team could cut ties after just one year, eat just $1.75M in dead cap, and save $5M.
So, what are the Giants getting in the former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman? I watched his film from the 2024 season to find out.
Hudson played almost exclusively at left tackle in 2024 except for his snaps against the Giants in Week 3, where he played on the right side. His quickness was the most notable and consistent trait on film, something I mentioned when Hudson first signed.
Hudson fires out of his stance in the run game and climbs to the next level to take on linebackers, using footwork to get in front of defenders.
He has had his fair share of frustrating reps in pass protection, including mental lapses, such as looking back to see if his quarterback still has the ball or not looking for work if his assignment drops into coverage.
It’s not all bad, though. Hudson showed off a snatch-and-trap a few times that wasn’t special but was effective enough to eliminate rushers.
What was arguably Hudson’s best game in 2024 was in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, and it’s fair to wonder if that showing contributed to the Giants' interest in Hudson.
Overall, Hudson is mostly still the same player he was as an NFL Draft prospect in 2021 when coming out of Cincinnati from a technical standpoint. His hands are still late to get to the point of attack, but when he connects cleanly, he can stop defenders in their tracks.
Hudson's footwork has been the most notable improvement in his film, but inside counters still beat him when he oversteps his set out wide. He is also effective as a puller. Earlier in his career, he would be lined up at tight end and put in motion at the snap to get a head of steam in the run game.
There are two essential notes regarding this signing. First, he was always going to be a long-term project after not playing much until his final year at Cincinnati.
Second, offensive line play at every level of football is arguably worse than ever, and a large reason for that is how quickly teams give up on developing players.
Hudson may or may not work out for the Giants, but the context of his development path and the fact that he’s still just 25 years old is enough to think this reclamation project could work.