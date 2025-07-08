Is OL Jaison Williams a Potetial Swing Tackle Candidate for NY Giants?
The New York Giants have done a good job of using undrafted free agency to add players that have immediate bottom-of-the-roster or practice-squad potential.
Offensive lineman Jaison Williams from Youngstown State fits into that category perfectly, as an FCS lineman with five years of experience as a significant contributor and a productive player.
Depth on the offensive line for the Giants must be positionally versatile to stick, whether that means being able to play both guard spots, both tackle spots, or any combination.
Throughout his college career, Williams played every spot on the line except for center and saw significant snaps at right tackle and right guard.
Williams saw almost 3,000 snaps at right tackle in his college career; that kind of snap count is virtually unheard of in modern football.
Jaison Williams, OL
Height: 6-4
Weight: 320
EXP: Rookie
School: Youngstown State
How Acquired: FA-’25
2024 in Review
In 2024, Williams once again played every snap as a right tackle for Youngstown State. (He technically had two snaps as a tight end, but those were in unbalanced formations.)
Williams allowed 18 total pressures last season, the most he has allowed in his career, but it was also the hardest schedule he faced in his college career.
Against Pittsburgh, the only Power Four team that Youngstown State played, Williams allowed just one pressure.
Where Williams struggled mightily was against South Dakota, allowing five pressures and his only two sacks on the season.
Contract/Cap Info
The Giants signed Williams to a standard UDFA contract with a total value of $2.98 million over three years, with $165,000 fully guaranteed at the time of signing. The guaranteed money consists of his $15,000 signing bonus and $150,000 of his $840,000 first-year base salary, which is guaranteed.
If the Giants were to cut or trade Williams this year, they would create $690,000 in cap while eating $155,000 in dead cap this year and then $10,000 in dead cap money next year.
Williams does not currently count against the Top 51 highest cap hits on the team.
2025 Preview
There’s little to discuss right now about Williams and his chances moving forward in the NFL because of the limited nature of spring football.
The pass-rush dominated the offensive line, a situation where the offensive line isn’t typically allowed to do much against them. This training camp will be a key indicator of how Williams handles NFL talent.
Iron sharpens iron, and Williams will get to line up against what might be the best defensive front in the NFL this season during the summer.
I expect Williams to wind up on the Giants' practice squad to be developed over the next year. The practice squad would also keep Williams available if the Giants need an offensive lineman who could be a depth piece at multiple spots in a pinch.
Williams is listed at a size that could suggest a move into guard, but he’s also got quick feet that could help him offset that size at tackle, which teams are valuing more than just size at the position now.