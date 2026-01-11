New Mock Draft Eyes Additional Protection for Giants Offense

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart might have shown some real strides in his first 14 starts as a rookie to give the franchise good feelings that they’ve found the next long-term answer at the helm.

Dart was able to adjust quickly to the professional level despite losing two of his biggest pieces in the offensive huddle within the first few weeks of becoming the team’s starter. What helped him navigate the challenge of facing some talented defenses in the course of the season was the strong blocking for his group of hogs up front.

The Giants could be actively searching to add another big-time playmaker this offseason to broaden Dart’s options in 2026. Still, they are expected to return most of their current arsenal, with slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson the only player who will at least test the free agent market in March.

One could reasonably expect the Giants to attempt to resign Robinson after his career-high campaign with the franchise, and if successful, it would likely take that need off of their big board as they prepare for the NFL Draft a month later.

In that case, the next most impactful position group for a young quarterback's development is the offensive front, which could always use extra depth in the event of injuries or sudden offseason departures.

That is the direction that the Giants take in a fresh mock draft released by The Draft Network, where New York passes up the chance to grab one of the top playmakers in the upcoming class and selects an offensive lineman to ensure that Dart's wall of pass blockers is a little bit stronger next season.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) walks off the field after the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Giants Land a Big-bodied Tackle

In the mock, the Giants choose Miami Hurricanes offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa with the No. 5 pick, marking the first non-quarterback offensive prospect taken off the board after two gunslingers and two edge rushers leave in the prior four selections.

“Instead of disrupting Abdul Carter's progress by adding another similar piece alongside Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux, I believe the Giants will choose to draft Miami OL Francis Mauigoa,” mock curator Keith Sanchez said in his analysis of the pick.

“Mauigoa immediately upgrades this offensive line that needs help and can help protect Jaxson Dart.”

A lot of credit has to be given to offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo for the immense turnaround he has led the Giants’ offensive line. In the two years since he took the job, the unit has risen to 11th in pass block win rate and has been anchored by arguably two of the best offensive tackles in the league, Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor.

Both of those players were like workhorses for the Giants this season, missing only a combined four games while allowing a total of five sacks and 32 pressures to provide Dart with the time he needed to develop and impact the offense with his dual-threat abilities.

The Giants also received some promising late returns from their rookie project Marcus Mbow, who, while he allowed 26 pressures in seven games, gave up only one sack and kept his penalties low despite facing the fire from some of the grittier pass-rushing teams on their slate.

The interior positions were also pretty serviceable throughout the season, but there is some uncertainty with the outside that the franchise needs to sort out this offseason. Eluemunor is set to be an unrestricted free agent in, and one could guess that the Giants will strive to bring him back to maintain their two cornerstone ends.

They also haven’t received impactful returns from James Hudson III, Joshua Ezeudu, and Evan Neal, and it’s possible that the Giants could elect to move on from at least two of those players as they discern where to make roster cuts that will help improve their overall cap situation.

It would help the cause to bring in a cheap rookie prospect like Mauinoa, who actually was among the best pass protectors at both his position and the college level. He played in 439 pass blocking snaps for the Hurricanes this season and let up just two sacks and 10 total pressures.

The one downside of Mauinoa is a lack of arm to length, but he makes up for it by playing physical off the snap and connecting right inside the edge rusher's frame, affording him less freedom to redirect or shake loose on extended pass plays.

Having that skill set in one’s blindside blockers would be beneficial for Dart, who was prone to taking off under pressure and whose one rare criticism was that he needed to get more comfortable being a pocket passer.

The Giants could guide that with an addition like Mauinoa, albeit the temptation to still grab an elite receiver like Carnell Tate, who was taken at the sixth pick, loomed large in this mock draft.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage