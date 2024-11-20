Glaring 'Thursday Night Football' Stat Looms Over Mike Tomlin, Steelers in Week 12
The 8–2 Pittsburgh Steelers enter their Week 12 Thursday Night Football matchup against their AFC North rivals Cleveland Browns, who hold just a 2–8 record, on a five-game winning streak. All the odds look to be in the Steelers' favor.
Well, almost all the odds.
There's one glaring statistic that's hard to ignore when analyzing the prime-time clash: Since Pittsburgh hired coach Mike Tomlin in 2007, the Steelers are 1–7 in Thursday Night Football on the road. Three of those losses were to the Browns. More specifically, Pittsburgh is 0–7 since 1980 when competing against AFC North opponents on the road on Thursday night. Yikes.
That is quite the stark difference from the Steelers' improbable 22-game winning streak in home games on Monday Night Football.
Regardless of the stats, the Steelers are hoping to continue their current winning streak and their successful season by beating their second divisional opponent in a row.