Golden Tate Shared Wild Story About Fighting a Seahawks Teammate Before Super Bowl
Tensions can often run high in the week leading up to the Super Bowl. After all, for many players, it's the one chance they get to compete in what is without a doubt the biggest game of their career.
But fighting your own teammates? That's a whole 'nother level of tension.
That's exactly what happened, however, between Seattle Seahawks wide receivers Golden Tate and Percy Harvin ahead of Super Bowl XLVIII. Tate shared in a recent appearance on the Bussin' with the Boys podcast with Will Compton and Taylor Lewan that after he had—albeit accidentally—spoke ill of Harvin to the media, the two got into it at the team hotel the night prior to the big game.
"They asked me, 'Hey, so what does it mean to have Percy Harvin back?'" Tate said of the line of questioning he was asked by the media. "I was like, 'You know what, I love Percy's game. I think he's awesome. But the truth of the matter, we haven't had Percy the entire year and we've made it this far. We can't wait to get him out there ... but look, we've done it without him. We're fine.'"
For context, Harvin played just two games for Seattle in the regular season and two in the postseason due to a hip injury.
"At some point he read the article ... and he took huge offense to it," Tate continued. "So we show up on Saturday before the game on Sunday and I'm just saying, 'What's up Percy? What'd up Sidney [Rice]?' to all my homies, and Percy's just kind of got this look on him ... So finally I go back up to Percy, and I get low to the ground like, 'Percy bro. What's going on? Let's just chop it up. Talk through it,' and he's like, 'Bruh, if you don't get the f— up out my face,' ... and I just turned around and start walking away and next thing you know BOOM, he tackles me from behind."
Tate went on to say that after trying to punch Harvin, the two were broken up by head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider. He added that on Super Bowl Sunday, Harvin acted like nothing had ever happened.
Maybe the scuffle was for the best. After all, Seattle ended up beating the Denver Broncos 43-8, with Harvin beginning the second half with an 87-yard kick return touchdown. He also led the Seahawks in rushing yards on the day with 45. Tate, meanwhile, hauled in three catches for 17 yards in the win.