'Good Morning Football' Relaunching July 29 With Two New Castmembers
Good Morning Football will relaunch on July 29 from Los Angeles and feature two new castmembers, NFL Media announced on Monday morning. The Emmy Award-winning morning show will now air from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. ET with Jamie Erdahl, Peter Schrager and Kyle Brandt making the move from New York. Former NFL defensive end Akbar Gbajabiamila and news reporter Sherree Burruss will join them from the show's new NFL Network studios.
GMFB has been mostly on hiatus since signing off from its former home in late March, airing a few NFL Draft-related programs around that event in April. There has been much speculation about its future and talent lineup in the months since but today's news brings the most concrete clarity.
The new plans include a second offering called GMFB: Overtime available on streaming. Per the release:
In addition to the daily edition of “Good Morning Football" airing on NFL Network, a new two-hour series titled “GMFB: Overtime" will stream for free on The Roku Channel Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. – noon ET. Also hosted by Erdahl, Schrager, Brandt and Gbajabiamila, with Burruss on news, “GMFB: Overtime" – the first streaming and nationally syndicated sports TV talk show – will cover game topics, as well as the entertainment and lifestyle surrounding the NFL. “GMFB: Overtime" premieres on The Roku Channel on Monday, July 29 and will air in syndication across various local stations on Monday, Sept. 2. Check local listings for showtimes and stations.
It makes sense that there's been some genuine public concern because this will represent quite a change and the program's been extremely well-received since debuting back in 2016. But with Erdahl, Brandt and Schrager back in place, plus the retention of key showrunners and producers, there's a strong possibility it won't feel all that different, which would be a good thing.