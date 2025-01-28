Grant Hill Subtly Hints to Kevin Durant, Devin Booker About 2028 Olympic Basketball Team
Grant Hill is already trying to recruit some NBA stars for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
When the NBA legend turned USA Basketball managing director was at the Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers game on Monday night, Hill made sure to talk to two Team USA alums: Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
It was fitting that Hill was gifting Durant and Booker with their Olympic rings after the team won gold at the Paris Olympics in August. Hill subtly dropped a hint that he wants them to return to the team in 2028.
"Make sure you guys answer your phone in four years," Hill said to the Suns duo.
"I'm there," both Durant and Booker replied.
Durant will be nearly 40 years old when the Los Angeles Games are happening, while Booker will only be 31. Durant would likely need to stay in the league that long to have a shot at making Team USA again, and Booker will need to continue his hot NBA career streak.