Green Bay Packers Reveal All-White Uniforms and Helmet
The Green Bay Packers, who have one of the most iconic looks in American professional sports, revealed their new all-white uniforms on Thursday. The Packers teased the reveal on Wednesday night by posting pictures of a headless Jordan Love and an understated eyeballs emoji.
The jerseys, pants and helmet are mostly white with green and gold trim. You can see them in motion on the team's various social media channels.
If they look familiar, they're basically the same as the team's Color Rush jerseys, but with white helmets. For comparison's sake, here's a former Packers quarterback wearing the Color Rush jersey in a 2018 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
A closer look at the helmets seems to reveal green specks all over the helmet, but we'll have to wait and see how that translates to huge high-definition televisions.
Without the jerseys attached, it looks like one of the college helmets that employ the G logo. The Packers have had those classic yellow helmets with the stripe down the middle since the Vince Lombardi era, so these are going to take some getting used to. The only major variations we've seen from the franchise during the modern era where all-yellow and all-brown throwback helmets.
However you feel about the white helmets, just know that if Jordan Love plays well in this, it makes it much more likely to return in the future. The Packers are scheduled to try the white out in Week 7 when they host the Houston Texans. Should Houston win, we'll probably never see these again.