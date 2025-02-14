Green Wave: Philadelphia Eagles on Sports Illustrated Covers
Eagles stars have been front and center on the cover of Sports Illustrated
From Norm Van Brocklin in 1960 to Jalen Hurts in 2023, Philadelphia Eagles stars have been front and center on the cover of Sports Illustrated.
Dec. 19, 1960
Oct. 8, 1962
Sept. 11, 1989
Dec. 2, 1991
Oct. 12, 1992
Jan. 19, 2004
Jan. 31, 2005
Sept. 26, 2005
July 26, 2006
Aug. 14, 2006
Jan. 8, 2007
Sept. 1, 2008
Jan. 12, 2009
Nov. 29, 2010
Aug. 8, 2011
Dec. 16, 2013
Aug. 4, 2014
Sept. 1, 2014
May 9, 2016
Jan. 29, 2018
Feb. 12, 2018
Feb. 15, 2018
Aug. 27, 2018
Jan. 14, 2019
September 2023
February 2025
