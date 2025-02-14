Green Wave: Philadelphia Eagles on Sports Illustrated Covers

SI

Hurts threw two touchdowns en route to winning Super Bowl MVP honors.
Hurts threw two touchdowns en route to winning Super Bowl MVP honors. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
From Norm Van Brocklin in 1960 to Jalen Hurts in 2023, Philadelphia Eagles stars have been front and center on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Dec. 19, 1960

Eagles QB Norm Van Brocklin
Norm Van Brocklin / Marvin E. Newman/Sports Illustrated

Oct. 8, 1962

Closeup illustration of Philadelphia Eagles Tommy McDonald
Tommy McDonald / Frank Mullins/Sports Illustrated

Sept. 11, 1989

Slow shutter speed portrait of Philadelphia Eagles QB Randall Cunningham
Randall Cunningham / Louis Psihoyos/Matrix/Sports Illustrated

Dec. 2, 1991

Closeup of Philadelphia Eagles QB Jim McMahon
Jim McMahon / Peter Read Miller/Sports Illustrated

Oct. 12, 1992

Randall Cunningham, Eagles
Randall Cunningham / Peter Read Miller/Sports Illustrated

Jan. 19, 2004

Eagles QB Donovan McNabb
Donovan McNabb / Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated

 Jan. 31, 2005

Philadelpia Eagles LB Jeremiah Trotter
Jeremiah Trotter / David Bergman/Sports Illustrated

 Sept. 26, 2005

Philadelphia Eagles QB Donovan McNabb (5) and Terrell Owens (81)
Donovan McNabb (left) and Terrell Owens / Damian Strohmeyer/Sports Illustrated

July 26, 2006

Philadelphia Eagles Reggie White (92)
Reggie White / Andy Hayt/Sports Illustrated

 Aug. 14, 2006

Philadelphia Eagles Jamaal Jackson (67) and Hank Fraley (63)
Jamaal Jackson (left) and Hank Fraley / Al Tielemans/Sports Illustrated

 Jan. 8, 2007

Jeff Garcia (7) looking to pass downfield vs. New York Giants
Jeff Garcia / John Iacono/Sports Illustrated

Sept. 1, 2008

Philadelphia Eagles QB Donovan McNabb (5) victorious after throwing TD pass vs Buffalo Bills
Donovan McNabb / Hunter Martin/Getty Images

Jan. 12, 2009

Philadelphia Eagles DeSean Jackson
DeSean Jackson / Damian Strohmeyer/Sports Illustrated

Nov. 29, 2010

Closeup of Philadelphia Eagles QB Michael Vick
Michael Vick / Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Aug. 8, 2011

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha
Nnamdi Asomugha / Al Tielemans/Sports Illustrated

Dec. 16, 2013

Philadelphia Eagles QB Nick Foles (9) in action, dropping back to pass
Nick Foles / Al Tielemans/Sports Illustrated

Aug. 4, 2014

Philadelphia Eagles LeSean McCoy
LeSean McCoy / Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated

Sept. 1, 2014

Portrait of Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo (9) and Philadelphia Eagles QB Nick Foles (9)
Eagles QB Nick Foles and Cowboys QB Tony Romo / Al Tielemans (Foles), Trevor Paulhus (Romo)/Sports Illustrated

May 9, 2016

Philadelphia Eagles QB and No 2 overall pick Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz / Al Tielemans/Sports Illustrated

Jan. 29, 2018

Closeup of Philadelphia Eagles QB Nick Foles (9)
Nick Foles / Rob Tringali/Sports Illustrated

Feb. 12, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles QB Nick Foles (9) in action
Nick Foles (9) / David E. Klutho /Sports Illustrated

Feb. 15, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles Nick Foles holds up Lombardi trophy February 2018
Nick Foles / Robert Beck/Sports Illustrated

Aug. 27, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz (11)
Carson Wentz (11) / Bryce Wood (photo illustration)/Kelvin Kuo/AP/Shutterstock (Wentz)

Jan. 14, 2019

Rear view of Philadelphia Eagles QB Nick Foles (9) in action
Nick Foles / Jeff Haynes/Sports Illustrated

September 2023

Casual portrait of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts / Clay Patrick McBride/Sports Illustrated

February 2025

Jalen Hurts celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy
Jalen Hurts / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

