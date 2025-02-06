Greg Olsen Insists He Has No Animosity Towards Tom Brady on Eve of Super Bowl
Tom Brady will call the biggest game of his media career this Sunday as FOX broadcasts Super Bowl LIX. Greg Olsen will be watching from home after he called Super Bowl LVII two years ago when FOX last had the rights to the big game.
Olsen recently told The Athletic how hard it was to watch Brady call games that would have been his over previous seasons. On Thursday he appeared on Good Morning Football and clarified those thoughts, insisting that everything was cool between he and Brady.
"I want to be very clear," said Olsen. "know my comments last week kind of took on a crazy storm. I actually talked to Tom. I've talked to Tom regularly thorughout the season. We've gotten to know each other really well. I have a ton of respect for him which goes without saying as a player. But I've really enjoyed getting to know him as a guy since he's joined FOX. So like this whole narrative that I hate to watch him call games and all that is not true. So here I am, on national TV, setting the record... I have no... I have no personal... I like Tom. I want to see him. I tried to help him. I answered questions again to the best that I can help. I want to see him do well. I want to see him and Kevin and [Erin Andrews] and Tom Rinaldi have a great broadcast. I don't have any personal animosity."
While Olsen may not hold this against Brady, no one would blame him if he still wanted to be the one calling FOX's Game of the Week and the Super Bowl.
Should Olsen stick with FOX in the number two booth, his next shot to call a Super Bowl will be at the conclusion of the 2028 season. Maybe Brady will have a more hands-on role with the Las Vegas Raiders by then.