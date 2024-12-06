The Grinch Showed Up in Detroit for 'Thursday Night Football' and Met Barry Sanders
Barry Sanders has done a lot in his football life. In 10 seasons with the Lions, he led the NFL in rushing four times, amassing 15,269 yards over the course of his career. He won MVP in 1997, and never missed a Pro Bowl.
But on Thursday night, Sanders added another feat to his football legacy—he met the Grinch.
Thursday night’s game between the Lions and Packers in Detroit is a huge one, with massive ramifications for the NFC playoff picture. So of course the Grinch was there. Why wouldn’t he be?
While the Grinch has shown plenty of grit (can’t steal Christmas without it), and impressive lower body strength (he lifts the whole sled, toys and all) fans weren’t optimistic on his chances of going toe-to-toe with Sanders.
It’s not the crossover event we expected to see on a Thursday night, but whenever two legends can get together to show a mutual appreciation for each other, it’s a sight to see.