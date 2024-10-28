SI

Haason Reddick Fires Back at Bill Belichick Over Criticism From Jets' Loss to Patriots

Ryan Phillips

Reddick played his first game of the season in the Jets' Week 8 loss to the Patriots.
Haason Reddick wants Bill Belichick to find another job.

On Monday, Belichick joined The Pat McAfee Show and was asked about the New York Jets' embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots in Week 8. Belichick had plenty of criticism for Gang Green and at one point even took a shot at Reddick, who was playing his first game of the year for New York.

As part of his rant on everything that went wrong for the Jets, Belichick added, "Reddick came in the game and just ran past the quarterback multiple times, whether it was [Drake] Maye or Jacoby [Brissett] and created those scramble lanes that the Patriots took advantage of."

Reddick was paying attention and responded on social media. The Jets edge rusher took to X (formerly Twitter) and tweeted, "Aye someone call Bill Belichick and give him a job. Seems like he's home bored and can't keep me out of his mouth."

Reddick was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Jets this offseason and missed the first seven games of the season as he sat out looking for a new contract. He signed a reworked one-year deal last week to return to the field. He was ineffective in his first game back, racking up no tackles or sacks in the Jets' 25-22 loss.

He should probably take the criticism and not fire back for a while until he's actually put up some stats.

Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

