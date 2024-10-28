Haason Reddick Fires Back at Bill Belichick Over Criticism From Jets' Loss to Patriots
Haason Reddick wants Bill Belichick to find another job.
On Monday, Belichick joined The Pat McAfee Show and was asked about the New York Jets' embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots in Week 8. Belichick had plenty of criticism for Gang Green and at one point even took a shot at Reddick, who was playing his first game of the year for New York.
As part of his rant on everything that went wrong for the Jets, Belichick added, "Reddick came in the game and just ran past the quarterback multiple times, whether it was [Drake] Maye or Jacoby [Brissett] and created those scramble lanes that the Patriots took advantage of."
Reddick was paying attention and responded on social media. The Jets edge rusher took to X (formerly Twitter) and tweeted, "Aye someone call Bill Belichick and give him a job. Seems like he's home bored and can't keep me out of his mouth."
Reddick was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Jets this offseason and missed the first seven games of the season as he sat out looking for a new contract. He signed a reworked one-year deal last week to return to the field. He was ineffective in his first game back, racking up no tackles or sacks in the Jets' 25-22 loss.
He should probably take the criticism and not fire back for a while until he's actually put up some stats.