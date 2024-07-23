Offseason Acquisition Haason Reddick Holding Out From Jets Training Camp, per Report
One of the New York Jets' prized offseason acquisitions is nowhere to be seen as training camp gets underway this week.
On Tuesday, as the rest of the roster showed up at team facilities for camp, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported All-Pro pass rusher Haason Reddick will hold out from training camp as he "awaits an adjustment to his contract." Reddick, traded to New York by the Philadelphia Eagles in April, has been seeking a new deal since he arrived and held out of minicamp earlier this summer in pursuit of that deal. In a follow-up tweet, Rapoport said a long-term extension is not necessarily the requirement and Reddick would likely show up if he gets an adjustment to his current contract.
Reddick is entering the final season of a multi-year agreement he initially signed with Philadelphia and is slated to make $14.25 million in 2024.
It is not an auspicious start for the Jets and Reddick. New York sent a conditional third-round pick to the Eagles for his services as the franchise continues to load up and hope Aaron Rodgers remains healthy enough to lead a talented roster to title contention. Reddick had 11 sacks last season for the Eagles, a mark that would have led the Jets, and in 2022 led the league with 16 sacks. He was brought in to rush the quarterback, a task made easier by the presence of elite talent elsewhere on the defensive line such as Quinnen Williams.
But Reddick wants a new deal before stepping foot on the field, it seems. His current salary at just north of $14 million is tied for 19th in the NFL among EDGE defenders, as defined by Over The Cap. A slight adjustment could get Reddick into the top-15 at his position. It's hard to imagine what else might be his goal given he is not going to receive a long-term extension at this juncture that will elevate him to one of the highest-paid players at his position.
Both sides are now invested in getting this figured out quickly. Reddick will be fined $50,000 for each day of camp he misses, and the Jets traded a high draft pick that could be even higher for him to take the field. New York is all-in on the final years of Rodgers and there's no time to waste haggling with the starters, especially when the team has already invested resources into said player.
Not the best start to training camp for the Jets and their Super Bowl hopes.