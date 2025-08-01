'Super Fired Up': Jim Harbaugh Had An Enthusiastic Message About Football Being Back
Football is back! Well, sort of.
With 32 training camps underway across the NFL, the 2025 preseason officially began on Thursday night with the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions participating in the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game from Canton, Ohio. The exhibition serves as an annual precursor to Hall of Fame weekend—with this year's class set to be inducted on Saturday.
Ahead of the contest, Jim Harbaugh spoke with NBC's Chris Simms and relayed a fired-up message about the sport he loves being back in 2025:
"When you're growing up, you just—football chooses you, you choose football. You have that love, you have that passion, you have that joy for football. And you walk over to the Hall of Fame like we did as a team, and you see all your heroes ... all those kind of emotions start rushing back to you. ... So super fired up."
You can watch the LA head coach's full inspired speech here:
It's hard to believe many people love the game of football more than Harbaugh does.
The Chargers took an early 7–0 lead over the Lions in the Hall of Fame Game thanks to a five-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Trey Lance to tight end Will Dissly. You can watch the game on NBC and Peacock.