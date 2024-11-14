Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker to Land on IR, Will Undergo Knee Surgery
The Kansas City Chiefs will be without kicker Harrison Butker for 3 to 4 weeks due to a left knee injury, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Butker is expected to undergo surgery to trim the meniscus in his left knee, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. This are going to put him on the injured reserve list, although he should return by the end of the season and a likely playoff run.
The three-time Super Bowl champion popped up on the injury report on Thursday and was limited in practice. News of Butker's injury shortly after the report was released.
The Chiefs are signing Spencer Shrader off the New York Jets' practice squad to replace Butker, ESPN's Adam Schefter noted.
Butker's injury couldn't have come at a worse time for the Chiefs as they prepare to face the 8–2 Buffalo Bills on Sunday in order to keep their undefeated record.
Through nine games this season, Butker's made 18-of-20 field goal attempts and 21-of-22 extra point attempts for a total of 75 points.