Highest Paid NFL Quarterbacks in 2025: By Total Value & Salary

Ryan Phillips

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has the largest total contract in the NFL at $450 million.
NFL quarterbacks have by far the biggest contracts in professional football, and they're rising exponentially.

How high do they stand in terms of salary when compared to their coworkers playing other positions? Quarterbacks are the 14 highest-paid NFL players by average annual value, and hold 18 of the top 20 spots on the list.

What follows is a look at the highest-paid NFL quarterbacks for the 2025 NFL season, according to Spotrac. We'll look at total contract value, average annual value and highest total of guaranteed money.

Who Is the Highest-Paid Quarterback in the NFL?

This question depends on how you measure "highest-paid." If we're talking about total contract value, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the top dog, with a $450 million deal.

If, instead, we're judging by average annual value, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is No. 1. His four-year, $240 million deal averages $60 million per year.

Lastly, if we're discussing total guaranteed money, Buffalo Bills star and reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen is No. 1, with a deal containing $250 million in guarantees.

Which Quarterbacks Have the Biggest Total Contracts?

As stated above, Patrick Mahomes's 10-year, $450 million deal is the biggest total contract in the NFL right now. But there are others hot on his tail

The top 10 quarterback contracts by total value are below.

PLAYER

TEAM

TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE

Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs

$450 million

Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills

$330 million

Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals

$275 million

Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars

$275 million

Justin Herbert

Los Angeles Chargers

$262.5 million

Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens

$260 million

Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles

$255 million

Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys

$240 million

Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals

$230.5 million

Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns

$230 million

Who Are the Highest-Paid NFL Quarterbacks by Average Annual Value?

Dak Prescott's four-year, $240 million deal contains the highest average annual value of any NFL contract. A number of other quarterbacks aren't far away from that number, and the next wave of deals will almost certainly surpass it.

The list of highest-paid quarterbacks by average annual value is below.

PLAYER

TEAM

AVERAGE ANNUAL VALUE

Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys

$60 million

Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals

$55 million

Jordan Love

Green Bay Packers

$55 million

Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills

$55 million

Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars

$55 million

Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins

$53.1 million

Jared Goff

Detroit Lions

$53 million

Justin Herbert

Los Angeles Chargers

$52.5 million

Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens

$52 million

Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles

$51 million

Which NFL Quarterbacks Are Receiving the Most Guaranteed Money?

While large total values in NFL contracts can be impressive, what really matters is the money players are guaranteed to receive. That is the real value of the deal at the time it is signed. Josh Allen's new contract with the Bills has the most guaranteed money in it at $250 million.

A list ranking the total guaranteed money in contracts handed to quarterback is below.

PLAYER

TEAM

TOTAL GUARANTEED

Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills

$250 million

Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys

$231 million

Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns

$230 million

Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals

$219.01 million

Justin Herbert

Los Angeles Chargers

$218.738 million

Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars

$200 million

Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens

$185 million

Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles

$179.399 million

Jared Goff

Detroit Lions

$170.611 million

Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins

$167.171 million

Which Quarterback Is Set for the Next Big Contract?

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is likely in line to land the next big deal. He may not top Allen's new contract, but he is almost certain to receive one of the biggest hauls in NFL history.

After Purdy, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is almost certain to get the next large payday at the position. Unless something changes by the time Stroud comes up for his first big extension, he will almost certainly set a new standard for the position.

