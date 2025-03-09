Bills Sign Josh Allen to Record-Setting Contract Extension
The Buffalo Bills are rewarding Josh Allen with a new record-setting contract, according to multiple reports.
Allen and the Bills agreed to a six-year contract extension worth a staggering $330 million. The deal includes a fully-guaranteed $250 million, which is the most guaranteed money ever given to a player in the NFL. Previously, the $230 million guaranteed to Deshaun Watson by the Cleveland Browns was the largest guarantee in league history, a figure Allen's new deal shatters by $20 million.
The 28-year-old still had four seasons left on his contract with Buffalo, but he's been rewarded for his efforts following an MVP season in 2024. Last year, Allen led the Bills to their sixth consecutive AFC East title. He threw 28 touchdowns to just six interceptions, while adding 12 rushing touchdowns.
Allen is now under contract in Buffalo through the 2030 season and will make an average of $55 million per year.
The Bills have been busy rewarding some of their key players with new deals during the offseason. In addition to Allen's new six-year, $330 million pact, the team also re-upped with wide receiver Khalil Shakir, defensive end Greg Rousseau and linebacker Terrel Bernard.