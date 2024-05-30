SI

The Highest-Paid Wide Receivers in NFL After Jaylen Waddle's Dolphins Extension

Breaking down the highest-paid wideouts after Waddle's new deal with Miami.

On May 30, the Miami Dolphins inked standout wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to a hefty three-year, $84.75 million contract extension with $76 million guaranteed. The deal makes Waddle one of the highest-paid wideouts in the entire NFL, quite an honor considering how many good and well-paid receivers there are in the league nowadays.

Specifically, Waddle is now one of the five highest-paid wide receivers based on average annual value, or AAV. This has become the most used metric in ranking NFL contracts because salary guarantees fluctuate so drastically from contract to contract. It's also quite simple—to find the AAV of any deal, take the total value and divide it by the length of the contract.

In Waddle's case, his three-year contract comes out to an average of $28.25 million per season. That ranks below Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown ($32 million) Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown ($30 million) and fellow Dolphin Tyreek Hill ($30 million) but higher than contemporaries like Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams ($28 million) or Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp ($26.7 million).

Speaking even more broadly, how does Waddle's new deal stack up across the league? Here's where he ranks among the NFL's 30 highest-paid receivers, ranked by AAV with total value and the total amount of money that is guaranteed, which is another useful metric in measuring how much the contract really means to both player and team.

NFL Highest Paid Wide Receivers

PLAYER/TEAM

AVERAGE ANNUAL VALUE

TOTAL VALUE

TOTAL GUARANTEED

A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

$32 million

$96 million

$84 million

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

$30 million

$120 million

$77 million

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

$30 million

$120 million

$72.2 million

Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

$28.25 million

$84.75 million

$76 million

Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

$28 million

$140 million

$65.7 million

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

$26.7 million

$80.1 million

$75 million

DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

$25 million

$75 million

$70 million

Nico Collins, Houston Texans

$24.3 million

$72.3 million

$32.1 million

D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

$24 million

$72 million

$58.2 million

Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

$23.9 million

$71.6 million

$58.2 million

Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts

$23.3 million

$70 million

$46 million

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

$23.2 million

$69.6 million

$53.2 million

Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans

$23 million

$92 million

$50 million

Stefon Diggs, Houston Texans

$22.5 million

$22.5 million

$22 million

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals (pending signing of franchise tag)

$21.8 million

$21.8 million

$0

D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears

$20.6 million

$61.9 million

$41.6 million

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

$20.5 million

$41 million

$29 million

Keenan Allen, Chicago Bears

$20 million

$80.1 million

$50 million

Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns

$20 million

$100 million

$60 million

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

$20 million

$60 million

$40 million

Diontae Johnson, Carolina Panthers

$18.4 million

$36.7 million

$27 million

Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars

$18 million

$72 million

$37 million

Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns

$17.5 million

$52.5 million

$41 million

Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks

$15 million

$30 million

$12.6 million

Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

$15 million

$60 million

$34.9 million

DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans

$13 million

$26 million

$11 million

Gabe Davis, Jacksonville Jaguars

$13 million

$39 million

$24 million

Darnell Mooney, Atlanta Falcons

$13 million

$39 million

$26 million

Allen Lazard, New York Jets

$11 million

$44 million

$22 million

Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders

$11 million

$33 million

$21 million

There are undoubtedly more names who will be added to this list as soon as this offseason. Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson, Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb, San Francisco 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk, and Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase are all eligible for extensions this summer. Most, if not all, should receive lucrative offers that will ultimately rank above even Waddle's new deal.

It's a good time to play receiver in the National Football League, that's for sure.

