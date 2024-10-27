Hot Mic Catches Someone Screaming Profanity on CBS’s Packers-Jaguars Broadcast
Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers played a close first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8. Love completed 12-of-20 passes for 184 yards, but threw one interception and had zero touchdowns against the 2-5 Jags.
The Packers went 10 plays for 51 yards late in the half before settling for a field goal. As the y lined up for a field goal attempt a penalty was called on the Jaguars that extended the drive. That's when you could hear someone screaming, "God dammit! Are you out of your f---ing mind!?"
Basced on the time of the game, it would have been someone from the Jaguars sideline, but we may never know. There are so many moving parts in a football game there's always something to yell about. And with technology today, it could have been a fan, too. That's the beauty of the game.