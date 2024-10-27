SI

Hot Mic Catches Someone Screaming Profanity on CBS’s Packers-Jaguars Broadcast

Oops.

Stephen Douglas

Packers players prepare for a field goal attempt.
Packers players prepare for a field goal attempt. / @SMHighlights1
In this story:

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers played a close first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8. Love completed 12-of-20 passes for 184 yards, but threw one interception and had zero touchdowns against the 2-5 Jags.

The Packers went 10 plays for 51 yards late in the half before settling for a field goal. As the y lined up for a field goal attempt a penalty was called on the Jaguars that extended the drive. That's when you could hear someone screaming, "God dammit! Are you out of your f---ing mind!?"

Basced on the time of the game, it would have been someone from the Jaguars sideline, but we may never know. There are so many moving parts in a football game there's always something to yell about. And with technology today, it could have been a fan, too. That's the beauty of the game.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NFL