How AFC Playoff Bracket Looks After Bills Beat Broncos

Ryan Phillips

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills beat the Denver Broncos in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills beat the Denver Broncos in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills took care of business at home on Sunday, topping the Denver Broncos 31-7 to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs.

Buffalo's offense led the way with a balanced attack centered around quarterback Josh Allen. Allen threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns while adding a historic 46 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, running back James Cook continued his outstanding season, rushing for 120 yards and a touchdown.

The matchups for next weekend's AFC divisional round are now set, as the Bills, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans advanced out of the wild card round

AFC divisional round matchups

No. 1 Chiefs vs. No. 4 Texans (at Arrowhead Stadium)
No. 2 Bills vs. No. 3 Ravens (at Highmark Stadium)

Kansas City is hosting Houston at Arrowhead Stadium, so you can expect a Taylor Swift sighting in the divisional round.

Buffalo will host Baltimore in a matchup that will feature the two leading NFL MVP candidates, as Allen will face off against Lamar Jackson in what should be an epic battle.

