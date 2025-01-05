How Browns' Loss to Ravens Impacts 2025 NFL Draft Order
The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft—for the time being, that is.
Following the Browns' 35–10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday night, Cleveland dropped to 3–14, securing at least a tie for the NFL's worst record in 2024.
As it stands Saturday night, the Browns hold the No. 1 pick, but they could be surpassed by two teams who entered Week 18 with identical 3–13 records due to the strength of schedule tiebreaker. Per that rule, if teams finish the season with the same record, the club that played the schedule with the lowest winning percentage is awarded the higher pick.
The New England Patriots have the worst strength of schedule (.467) among the 3–13 teams, meaning they will land the No. 1 pick if they lose to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Tennessee Titans are next in line with a .515 SOS. With a loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, the Titans can land the No. 1 pick (if the Patriots win) or the No. 2 pick (if New England loses).
If both the Patriots and Titans win in Week 18, the Browns will be on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. If they both lose, the Browns will capture the No. 3 pick.
The New York Giants are also 3–13, but their strength of schedule (.551) is better than Cleveland (.544), so they would still fall behind the Browns even with a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
2025 NFL Draft Order (as of Saturday, Jan. 4)
PICK
TEAM
RECORD
SOS
1
Browns
3–14
.544
2
Patriots
3–13
.467
3
Titans
3–13
.515
4
Giants
3–13
.551
5
Jaguars
4–12
.473
6
Panthers
4–12
.496
7
Jets
4–12
.500
8
Raiders
4–12
.544
9
Bears
4–12
.555
10
Saints
5–11
.505
Browns fans likely plan to morph into the world's biggest Patriots and Titans fans on Sunday.