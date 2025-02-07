How Close Lamar Jackson Finished Behind Josh Allen in 2024 NFL MVP Voting
Just like the Buffalo Bills' 27–25 win over the Baltimore Ravens in the divisonal round, the MVP voting between quarterbacks Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson went right down to the wire.
Allen was officially crowned the 2024 NFL MVP on Thursday night at the NFL Honors award show in New Orleans, edging Jackson by a small margin.
According to AP NFL writer Rob Maaddi, Allen received 27 first-place votes, 22 second-place votes and one third-place vote for a total of 383 voting points. Jackson, on the other hand, landed 23 first-place votes, 26 second-place votes and one fourth-place vote for a total of 362 voting points.
In terms of first-place votes, the four-vote margin is the closest finish in an MVP race since 2003 when Peyton Manning and Steve McNair were named co-MVPs.
2024 NFL MVP voting: Full results
PLAYER
1ST PLACE
2ND PLACE
3RD PLACE
4TH PLACE
5TH PLACE
TOTAL
Josh Allen
27
22
1
0
0
383
Lamar Jackson
23
26
0
1
0
362
Saquon Barkley
0
1
25
19
2
120
Joe Burrow
0
1
15
10
12
82
Jared Goff
0
0
6
5
19
47
Patrick Mahomes
0
0
3
8
6
31
Jayden Daniels
0
0
0
2
4
8
Ja'Marr Chase
0
0
0
2
2
6
Justin Herbert
0
0
0
3
0
6
Sam Darnold
0
0
0
0
3
3
Baker Mayfield
0
0
0
0
2
2
In 17 games this season, Allen threw for 3,731 yards with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions—adding up to a 101.4 passer rating, his best mark since 2020.
Allen led the Bills to their fifth straight AFC East division title with a 13–4 record, but Buffalo saw its season end at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs for the fourth time in the last five years.
Jackson, on the other hand, followed up his 2023 NFL MVP campaign by setting career highs in nearly every category, throwing for 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions—registering a career-best 119.6 passer rating.