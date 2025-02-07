Josh Allen Wins MVP Award at NFL Honors
Josh Allen is a first-time NFL MVP after winning the award during Thursday night's NFL Honors.
The 28-year-old Buffalo Bills quarterback spawned MVP chatter relatively early in the 2024 season after multiple history-making games, including one in which he threw for a touchdown, ran in a touchdown, and also caught a touchdown pass.
Overall, Allen threw for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns this year as a passer, but accounted for another 13 touchdowns and 531 yards on the ground. He also kept his interceptions shockingly low compared to years past—just six total—and finished with a 77.3 QBR, the best in the league and his personal best ever. It's safe to say his performance is what carried the team to an overall 13–4 record.
The MVP award caps an eventful season for Allen, who also got engaged to actress Hailee Steinfeld in November.