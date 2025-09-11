How DK Metcalf Is Preparing for His First Game Against The Seahawks
On Sunday, Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf will take on his former franchise—the Seahawks—for the first time in his career. And if you ask him how he's preparing for that contest, Metcalf gets straight to the point: it's any other game to him.
“Y’all gonna make it a big deal,” he told The Athletic's Mike DeFabo in a piece published Thursday. “But I’m not.”
Metcalf also made clear that he takes the game of football "very seriously," and that his "preparation speaks for itself.
"I'm [always] going to prepare like it's going to be like my last game, or like it's my first game," he said. "My preparation is the same."
Whatever he's doing, he should, of course, keep it up. The ex-Seattle wideout, traded to Pittsburgh over the offseason, has racked up at least 900 receiving yards every year in the league, and is poised for a big total this year as one of the newest and strongest members of the Black and Gold offense.
Sunday should be fun. A regularly-prepared Metcalf and his Steelers will host the Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium starting at 1 p.m. ET.