Steelers Acquire DK Metcalf in Trade With Seahawks
DK Metcalf has a new home in the NFL after requesting a trade from the Seattle Seahawks earlier in the offseason.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are dealing Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Heading back to Seattle will be a second-round pick in the 2025 draft.
Metcalf, 27, was set to enter the final year of his contract in '25 and was due to carry a cap hit of $31.8 million. Now, he lands with the Steelers and is set to sign a new five-year, $150 million contract, which would be the largest deal in franchise history.
In terms of new money, since Metcalf had one year and $18 million left on his deal with the Seahawks, his contract extension is effectively a four-year, $132 million deal, which will see him collect an average of $33 million per season, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. That makes him one of the NFL's highest paid wide receivers.
In 2024, Metcalf featured in 15 games and had 66 receptions, 992 yards and five touchdowns. Since being drafted in the second round in 2019, Metcalf, a two-time Pro Bowler, has 48 receiving touchdowns in 97 games.
He'll join a wide receivers room in Pittsburgh that already consists of George Pickens, Roman Wilson and Calvin Austin III, though it's not immediately clear who the team's quarterback will be when the 2025 season gets underway.