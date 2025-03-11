How Jets Trumped Steelers' Offer to Land QB Justin Fields
The New York Jets landed their new quarterback this week, but they had competition. They just managed to win the battle for his services.
New York agreed to a two-year, $40 million deal with Justin Fields to take over as the team's quarterback. However, according to a report from CBS NFL reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers wanted Fields back but were beaten out by the Jets. New York clipped the Steelers by guaranteeing money in the second year of the deal, something Pittsburgh was unwilling to do.
On Tuesday, Kinkhabwala tweeted, "Talked to multiple personnel execs who expressed zero surprise at #Jets giving Justin Fields two year-$40M deal. He's smart, a hard worker and athletic enough to run. #Steelers coaches very tangibly improved his footwork and taught him how to see the field better. I'm told Steelers' offer didn't guarantee any money after first year."
Fields looked better for the Steelers in 2024 than he did in the first three years of his career with the Chicago Bears. In 10 games he completed a career-best 65.8% of his passes for 1,106 yards, with five touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 289 yards and five touchdowns on 62 carries.
The 26-year-old will get a chance to be the team's full-time No. 1 quarterback now and that's all because the Jets gave him a two-year guarantee.