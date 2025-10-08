How Much Do NFL Referees Make? Salary & Bonuses Including Super Bowl
NFL referees are some of the most polarizing figures in all of sports. Whether it’s a questionable flag or a missed call that swings a game, the fate of the league is truly placed in the palm of their hands—and with great responsibility comes great compensation.
But how much money do these Sunday chaos-managers make? Let's have a look:
What Is the Average Salary of an NFL Referee?
While the NFL does not make these numbers publicly known, previous collective bargaining agreements indicate that, on average, referees make in the range of $205,000 per year. This is an up from the $149,000 average they were making in their previous contract.
The aforementioned CBA indicates that refs are typically given a 19-game assignment (including the preseason and not including the playoffs), which puts their average per-game earnings at ~$10,800. Not too shabby.
Do NFL Referees Get Paid More for Playoff Games?
Playoff assignments are not included in referee salaries and are paid for from a separate pool. There is no indication that there is a pay bump in their individual game check for working the postseason.
Referees do, however, receive bonuses for each game—reportedly ranging from $2,500 per contest to an astronomical number for the Super Bowl, which we'll get to. Only the NFL's highest-rated officials from the regular season are assigned to work playoff games.
How Much Do NFL Referees Make for the Super Bowl?
The Super Bowl is, without a doubt, the highest payday an NFL referee can obtain and, as such, is reserved for the league's best.
On top of their usual game check, the head referee working the Super Bowl reportedly receives a bonus in the range of $30,000 to $50,000.
NFL Referee Salary Compared to Other Sports Leagues
While the annual salary for NFL referees compared to those in other major sports—NBA, MLB, NHL—is similar, the per-game payment is what separates them. Since football is a 17-game season compared to baseball's 162 and basketball and hockey's 82, they're compensated much more per-game.
Here's a look at how they compare:
League
Average Referee Salary
Per Game Pay
NFL
$205,000
~$10,800
NBA
$150,000 - $550,000
~$4,300
MLB
$150,000 - $450,000
~$1,850
NHL
$200,000 - $400,000
$3,600
Do NFL Referees Work Full-Time?
No, NFL referees do not work full-time. While their schedules are pretty booked-up from August through January, their spring and summers are relatively open which allows them to work other jobs in their offseason.
The NFL has experimented with transitioning to full-time referees in the past, but suspended the program in 2019.
What Benefits Do NFL Referees Get?
While they are not full-time workers, referees do have a 401(k) retirement plan attached to their employment by the NFL. They are also provided with healthcare benefits, the aforementioned bonuses, and travel stipends when on the road for games.
How to Become an NFL Referee
Becoming an NFL referee is no easy task. There are currently only 121 officials employed by the league with the "experience, technical skills, athleticism, and character to call the game at its highest level."
The NFL recommends referring high school football as a good first step to becoming an NFL official. They have also developed the Mackie Development Program—named after longtime official Wayne Mackie—as a pipeline for college-level officials to gain NFL-level experience.
The league scouts a prospect pool of both high school and college officials to then bring them up into their ranks. Over time, roles suck as line judges and field judges are promoted to head referee.
Famous NFL Referees & Their Salaries
Some of the NFL's most famous referees include Ed Hochuli, Gene Steratore, Walt Coleman, Bill Vinovich, Jerome Boger, Rob Torbert, and Jeff Triplette.
While the average referee salary sits at $205,000, those with 10+ years of experience—like those listed above—can earn closer to $250,000 per season.