How Much Do NFL Waterboys Make? Salary, Perks, and What the Job Really Involves
The waterboy is perhaps one of the most well-known but least-understood positions in the NFL. Perhaps that's because of Adam Sandler's The Waterboy, or perhaps it's because we simply don't talk much about it.
Although the job itself does revolve around player hydration, many if not all waterboys have a background in athletics or athletic training and are often studying up to take on a more serious role with a training staff in the future. So there is a touch more gravitas to the position than you might think.
That in mind, let's take a look at the role of an NFL waterboy, including the average salary, job responsibilites and perks of the gig.
What does an NFL waterboy do?
Waterboys do a lot more than the name suggests. In fact, the title is a bit of a misnomer, not only because the role is not gender specific.
For starters, waterboys work for an NFL team's training staff. They are responsible for filling water bottles and providing towels to players. And when a game or practice is finished, waterboys then store those bottles and towels. As far as prior knowledge goes, many boast a background in sports medicine or exercise science, and are looking to become bona fide NFL trainers themselves; entering the league as a waterboy is just their first step.
“These are trainers on the athletic training staff. Most of them have athletic training degrees or [physical therapy] degrees and they're learning the craft of treating players’ injuries and helping guys stay healthy,” former NFL walk-on Jake Thieneman claimed in a 2022 TikTok post concerning waterboy pay and responsibilities. “They tape guys up, provide other treatments before and after games, and throughout the week. So, look at this more as an apprenticeship to learn the craft instead of just carrying water bottles.”
How much does an NFL waterboy make?
In the same 2022 TikTok, Thieneman stated the average annual salary of an NFL waterboy to be $53,000. That value seems to have come from an article on a now-defunct website called Stack.com, and has been repeatedly cited in pieces and posts re: waterboy pay around the internet.
For instance, former NFL receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson included the salary value in a tweet back in 2019, joking that he was going to distribute that pay among his followers. Whether he was aware of the salary from his time with the Bengals or looked it up for the purposes of the post is unclear.
But yes, $53,000 is the going number. That value is also said to fluctuate based on market and team.
Do waterboys receive other perks?
Yes, waterboys are allegedly rewarded with more than just pay. For one, reports suggest they receive free NFL tickets and discounts on NFL merchandise, in addition to their salaries. And unlike NFL cheerleaders, health benefits are apparently included in the role, as well.
How can you become a waterboy?
Many waterboys have a background in sports management, exercise science or something of the like. Perhaps they even worked for their college athletics program. So, although probably anyone could apply, there might be certain prerequisites—spoken or unspoken—that teams prefer applicants to meet.
That said, the role is posted directly for all to see. Interested parties can apply through NFL job boards or via individual teams' HR departments.