How Much Is Diontae Johnson's Deal With the Browns Worth?
Now that the ink has dried on wide receiver Diontae Johnson's new contract with the Cleveland Browns, we can finally get down to brass tacks: how much he is making.
We already knew this would be a one-year deal, but the money involved was not immediately clear. Now, however, with Johnson having officially signed with the team, ESPN's Field Yates has revealed the details.
The wideout's contract is worth the veteran's minimum of $1.17 million, Yates said Tuesday, and does not include any guaranteed money, which is notable considering Johnson played for three different teams last season. As Yates noted, it sounds like the Browns aren't looking to be on the hook for anything should this signing not work out.
Although he is just 28-years-old, Johnson has more of a veteran receiver feel than anything, mostly because he has moved around quite a few times. As previously mentioned, he played for three different teams in 2024 alone—the Carolina Panthers, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Houston Texans. And prior to that, he spent the first five years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Overall, Johnson has notched 4,738 total receiving yards and 28 career touchdowns across 90 games played. His best season so far came with the Black and Gold in 2021, when he racked up 1,161 receiving yards and eight touchdowns across 16 games. To that end, his move to the Browns will notably see him reunited with former Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett.