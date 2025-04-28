Browns Agree to Deal With Ex-Pro Bowl Wide Receiver
After a highly eventful draft, the Cleveland Browns are reportedly bringing a veteran into their wide receiver room.
The Browns are signing wide receiver Diontae Johnson, according to a Monday afternoon report from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Johnson, 28, is entering his seventh NFL season after a chaotic 2024. He spent '24 with three different squads—the Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans. His stint with the Ravens was marred by a falling out with the team, which led to a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to Baltimore and his eventual exit.
The first five seasons of his career, however, were quite productive.
He topped 1,000 yards in 2021—the year he made his only Pro Bowl. He tallied 923 receiving yards in 2020 and 882 in 2022, and garnered minor All-Pro acclaim in 2019 as a punt returner.
Johnson played his college ball two hours to the west of Cleveland at Toledo, putting up 2,276 yards in three seasons.