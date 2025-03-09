How Myles Garrett’s Monster Extension Could Affect Possible Bengals-Ja’Marr Chase Deal
Ever since All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns in early February, the organization maintained its strong stance that it would not be trading the star pass rusher.
And sure enough, the Browns instead reached agreement with Garrett on a lucrative contract extension that averages $40 million per year and includes $123.5 million in guaranteed money, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history and ensuring that he'll be remaining in Cleveland for the foreseeable future.
Not only does the monster Garrett extension have major ramifications for the Browns, but also for one of the club's division rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals.
Speaking to reporters at the NFL's scouting combine in February, Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said that the team intends to make star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who sat out training camp last year in pursuit of a lucrative long-term deal, the "No. 1 paid non-quarterback in the league."
As NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer pointed out, the Bengals will now have a new bar to clear when it comes to that goal with Chase.
And while the Cowboys have made no such promises in regards to a contract extension for four-time Pro Bowl selection Micah Parsons, one would think that Garrett's market-setting deal would also have a hefty impact on Dallas's negotiations with its own premier pass rusher.
Before Garrett's record-breaking extension, the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL was Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson, who this past offseason signed a deal worth $35 million per year and included $110 million in guaranteed money.
If the Bengals are to be taken at their word, there will be more history made if and when the club agrees to a contract extension with Chase.