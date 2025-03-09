SI

Myles Garrett Agrees to Record-Breaking Contract Extension With Browns

This news comes after Garrett requested a trade from the team last month.

Madison Williams

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett warms up for a game.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett warms up for a game. / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns and defensive end Myles Garrett reached a historic four-year contract extension that averages $40 million per year and includes $123.5 million in guaranteed money, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday.

This new contract makes Garrett the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

This news comes after Garrett requested a trade from the team and seemed to be leaving the team. He stood his ground on wanting to move to another team, but now he will stay in Cleveland. Garrett was even reported to say he would not accept a contract extension from the Browns if given to him.

The Browns remained adamant that they wanted to keep their star defensive player on the roster. So, they did just that by giving him a huge contract extension.

It was rumored throughout the past month that the Super Bowl LIX-winning Philadelphia Eagles were interested in acquiring Garrett. The whole reason Garrett requested a trade was to play for a Super Bowl winning caliber team, so the Eagles appeared to be a good landing spot. But, Garrett will stay in Cleveland despite all the potential new teams listed that he could've played for.

Here's the full contract details, courtesy of NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Garrett played in all 17 games last season, totaling 14 sacks, 47 tackles, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 2023.

