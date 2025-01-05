How Patriots' Win Over Bills Affects 2025 NFL Draft Order
The New England Patriots entered Sunday with a strong chance to earn the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Hosting the Buffalo Bills (who openly planned to rest their starters) at Gillette Stadium, the Pats just needed to lose one more time this year in order to have their pick of all the top prospects.
But Jerod Mayo's squad had other plans.
New England, led by rookie sixth-round pick Joe Milton III at quarterback, defeated the Bills, 23-16. In doing so the Patriots eliminated themselves from No. 1 pick contention and finished the 2024 season with a 4-13 record. Instead, the Tennessee Titans will pick first, while the Pats fall to fourth overall.
While Sunday's win over Buffalo was surely invigorating for the belittled Mayo and a Patriots team that has been criticized quite often this season, it was costly. New England dropped from No. 1 to No. 4 and the franchise's options in April's draft will be largely determined by the three teams in front of them.
The top of the draft is now set in stone. The Titans are on the clock with the first pick after losing to the Houston Texans in Week 18. The Cleveland Browns will pick second, followed by the New York Giants. Then the Patriots. The Jacksonville Jaguars cemented the 5th pick with an overtime loss to the Indianpolis Colts.
The top five is set thanks to the Patriots' consequential win. The ripple effects may be felt for many years.