How to Get NFL Draft 2025 Tickets: Prices, Availability and Event Info
After a long few months without football, the upcoming NFL Draft is the light at the end of the gridiron-less tunnel. Though it does not mark the official end to the offseason, it does act as a much-needed appetizer to tide us all over long before well-rested players, coaches, and managers report to training camp in July.
For both long-suffering and Lombardi-spoiled clubs, it's also an incredibly important piece of the roster-building process. For the former, the draft represents a beacon of hope—a chance for change and a shot at a ring—while for the latter, the selection process is less an opportunity for change and more a chance to keep those good vibes going. But whether you're in group one or group two, it's all in all just a fun time, as ball lovers from all over the country gather together to witness the next generation of NFL stars as they start their journey.
If you're planning on attending this year's draft but don't yet have tickets, the below guide will cover everything you need to know ahead of Thursday, including: the ticket-buying process, the when and where of this year's draft, and your TV/streaming options should you unexpectedly fail in your quest.
When & Where Is the 2025 NFL Draft?
The 2025 NFL Draft will run from April 24 to April 26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The event will be held outside the Packers' Lambeau Field. The start times for each round can be found below:
Round(s)
Date
Time (E.T.)
Round 1
Thursday, April 24
8 p.m.
Rounds 2-3
Friday, April 25
7 p.m.
Rounds 4-7
Saturday, April 26
12 p.m.
How Do I Get Tickets for the 2025 NFL Draft?
Those looking to attend the draft have a few different options.
The NFL Draft Experience is free and open to any and all fans on a first-come, first-served basis. All adults are required to register at either NFL.com/DraftAccess or using the NFL OnePass app; adults can register up to five children, as well.
NFL Draft Experience Hours of Operation:
Date
Hours
Thursday, April 24
12 p.m. CT - 10 p.m. CT
Friday, April 25
12 p.m. CT - 10 p.m. CT
Saturday, April 26
9 a.m. CT - 6 p.m. CT
If you're looking for a more VIP experience, however, fans can still purchase high-end draft-day packages for rounds two and three and four through seven via On Location Experiences, the NFL's official partner. Depending on which package you choose, these bundles will include an official gift, private restroom access, and more. But you'll want to act fast; all packages but two are currently sold out.
How Much Do NFL Draft Tickets Cost?
Admission to the fan experience is free but requires registration. If you're hoping for a seat, however, you will have to purchase a package; remaining options start at $650 per person.
What Should I Expect at the NFL Draft Fan Experience?
The NFL Draft Fan Experience stretches across all three days of the draft, and will include immersive exhibits, combine-centric games, sponsored activations, exclusive merchandise for purchase, and autograph opportunities with current and ex-stars. A schedule of which players will attend which days is currently available on the OnePass app. Country star Brad Paisley will also be performing on April 26; register for free entry at NFL.com/DraftAccess. Standing room only.
As far as food goes, fans will have plenty of options. Choose from a selection of Wisco's best restaurants in the "Wisconsin Supper Club" tailgate area, or walk into Lambeau Field to access concession stands inside the stadium. If that's not your vibe, you can try one of four food trucks or take a seat at one of the five existing restaurants within the event's secure perimeter. For fans aged 21+, Smirnoff, Crown Royal, Captain Morgan, and Bud Light will also be serving up ice-cold brews and cocktails at various activations around the property.
And if you really want to lean into the Green Bay theme, you can attend a Wisconsin-style farmers market on April 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. A full list of vendors can be found here.
How Can I Watch the NFL Draft at Home?
If all else fails, you can, of course, tune into the draft from the comfort of your couch.
The full event will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. A livestream will also be available on ESPN+, NFL+, YouTube TV. Hulu + Live TV, and fuboTV.
For social media updates, be sure to follow along on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and the official NFL app.