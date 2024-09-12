How to Watch Dolphins vs. Bills on 'Thursday Night Football': Full Streaming Guide
On Thursday, Amazon Prime will put on the first Thursday Night Football broadcast of the season, featuring the Miami Dolphins hosting the Buffalo Bills. While both teams have competed for playoff spots in recent years, the head-to-head between the two AFC East rivals hasn't been very close. The Bills, led by Josh Allen, have handily beat Tua Tagovailoa's Dolphins when they've gone up against one another over the last few seasons.
Buffalo has beat Miami in four consecutive games heading into the first TNF of 2024. The last Dolphins win came in 2022 with a tight final score of 21-19. Going back to 2018, when Allen first entered the league, Miami has only beaten Buffalo twice in 12 divisional matchups and the Bills emerged victorious in the only playoff game between the two franchises in that timespan.
In other words, the Bills have the Dolphins' number. Miami will attempt to change that narrative starting tonight. Here's everything you need to know about how to enjoy the game.
How to Watch the Game
Watching with a cable subscription
Most fans cannot watch Bills-Dolphins tonight with just a cable subscription. The game is exclusively broadcast on Amazon Prime for the majority of the country, and will not be on traditional television in any capacity.
With one exception: the game will be broadcast live in local markets. So those living in Buffalo and Miami can watch the Bills and Dolphins play with their cable subscription. Here are the channels for those locations.
CITY
STATION NAME
CHANNEL
Buffalo
WKBW TV
7
Miami
WFOR
4
Watching without cable
This will be the avenue the vast majority of fans will have to pursue. Thursday Night Football will once again be exclusively broadcast on Amazon Prime, meaning you have to watch via streaming whether you have cable or not. Amazon Prime's games are not accessible via other streaming services, meaning there isn't a channel for Amazon on alternatives like YouTube TV or Sling.
To watch Bills-Dolphins, fans must log onto Amazon's website and go to its Thursday Night Football page. A subscription is required to watch.
Is there a free trial for Amazon Prime?
For fans hesitant to sign up for a full subscription right away, there is a free trial option for Amazon Prime and it will allow you to watch Bills-Dolphins. It lasts 30 days and requires a valid form of payment, along with an email address, to sign up.
Amazon Prime subscription costs
Heading into the first Thursday Night Football game of the season, Amazon Prime is offering two primary subscription options. There is a monthly subscription worth $14.99 and an annual subscription worth $139.
What time is the game?
As always, Thursday Night Football will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. Below you'll find the various start times depending on your timezone.
Time Zone
Start Time
Eastern
8:15 p.m.
Central
7:15 p.m.
Mountain
6:15 p.m.
Pacific
5:15 p.m.