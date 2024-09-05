How to Watch Eagles vs. Packers on Peacock
On Friday, Sept. 6, the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers will help kick off the 2024 NFL season in rather unusual fashion. The two historic franchises are slated to do battle in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the first NFL game ever to take place on the continent of South America. While the unusual Friday contest hasn't come without its pitfalls, players and fans are all ready to get the season underway.
However, Eagles-Packers isn't available on standard viewing platforms. Instead, it is another NFL Peacock exclusive. Here's how you can tune in and watch.
What to Know About Eagles vs. Packers
When is the game?
Eagles-Packers will kick off on Friday, September 5 at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Where is the game?
Green Bay will take on Philly at Corinthians Arena, which is located in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
What channel is the game on?
If you live outside of Philadelphia or Green Bay, the Eagles-Packers game is not available on cable. There is no secret channel. You aren't missing anything. It is exclusively streaming on Peacock.
If you do live in the greater Philadelphia area or greater Green Bay area, worry not. The game will be available on your local NBC affiliate.
For Philadelphia residents, Eagles-Packers will be broadcast live on NBC10. For Green Bay residents, NBC26 will be where to find the game.
How to Stream Eagles vs. Packers
If you've made it down here, you are a football fan who wants to watch the Philly-Green Bay game but lives outside of both cities. There is a way to watch it, rest assured—but it does come at a cost.
Eagles-Packers will be broadcast live and exclusively on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. In order to watch the game, a Peacock subscription is required, and it's entirely separate from any NBC subscription you may enjoy from a cable or broadcast package.
Once you create an account and sign up for at least one month of Peacock, you'll be good to watch the Eagles-Packers game. Peacock can be streamed on your computer or via the Peacock app, available on phones and televisions.
Peacock subscription cost
Right now, there are a few different ways to sign up for Peacock. If you are interested in a month-long subscription at the most basic level, a subscription will run you $7.99 per month. That price tier is called the "Premium" level and comes with all the viewing options but also includes advertisements. Annually, this subscription costs $79.99.
If you'd like to skip the ads then you can sign up for a "Premium Plus" subscription, which does not have ads when streaming shows and allows you to download shows from the app to enjoy offline (as well as access to your local NBC affiliate). The Premium Plus tier costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.
Is there a promotion available for the 2024 NFL season?
No, there is not. If you live outside the local markets and want to enjoy Eagles-Packers, you'll need to pay full freight for a Peacock subscription.