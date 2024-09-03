How to Watch the NFL Season Opening Thursday Night Football Game
The 2024 NFL season has finally arrived. The Kansas City Chiefs, as defending Super Bowl champions, get the honor of kicking off the new year as hosts of the very first game. Their opponent? The Baltimore Ravens, featuring reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and a roster ready for revenge after losing to Patrick Mahomes and Co. in the 2023 AFC Championship Game.
It should be a tremendous contest. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the NFL's opening kickoff.
When is the NFL Opening Kickoff?
Before you get to watching, you have to know when to watch, right?
NFL opening kickoff will take place on Thursday, September 6. The Chiefs will host the Ravens. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.
Is it a 'Thursday Night Football' game?
No, it is not! Which can be confusing. The game is, indeed, on a Thursday. But since NBC has the rights to the first game of the season, no matter what day it falls on, Chiefs-Ravens is a Sunday Night Football production instead. That's why it's on NBC, not Amazon, and why the start time is at 8:20 p.m. ET rather than 8:15 p.m. ET
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Ravens With and Without Cable
With cable
If you have cable, this is an easy task indeed. The Chiefs-Ravens game will be broadcast on NBC, which is widely available and included in most cable and broadcast packages. Check your local listing for the specific channel.
Without cable
If you don't have a cable or broadcast package, things get trickier. If you aren't willing to go out to a bar or restaurant or a friend's place to watch the game, there's only one method to view the NFL opening kickoff game.
Streaming!
How to Stream Chiefs vs. Ravens
The NFL opening kickoff game will be streamed on the NBC app and Peacock. To stream via the NBC app, a cable login is required. However, a cable subscription is not required to view on Peacock. That merely requires a Peacock subscription.
Is there a free Peacock trial?
There is not. With NFL season approaching, viewers must subscribe to Peacock in order to view NFL games on the streaming service. The premium plan costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 a year. The premium plus plan, which eliminates advertisements when streaming Peacock content (not the NFL, sadly), clocks in at $13.99 monthly and $139.99 annually.
Other streaming options
In terms of other streaming options, most cable-like streaming services will do. Most subscriptions to YouTube TV, Hulu+, Sling, and other similar services will come with NBC, allowing viewers to tune into the nationally televised games on the network.