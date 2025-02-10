Howie Roseman Was Partying in Eagles' Locker Room After Super Bowl LIX Victory
Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman was having the time of his life while soaking in the glory of the franchise's second Super Bowl title. After the Eagles handily took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, Roseman could be seen popping bottles with the rest of the organization in the winning locker room at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
Roseman had a cigar in his hand as he danced around with his fellow Super Bowl champions, with music blaring and bottles of champagne being popped in the locker room. Multiple players were hyping him up as he waved his arms wildly while commanding the dance floor.
Roseman has been with the Eagles since 2010. He was the executive vice president of football operations when the team won their first Super Bowl during the 2017 season, and now adds another Super Bowl title to his resume in 2024. Philadelphia has been to the playoffs in seven of the last eight years, and it's largely thanks to the exceptional roster building from Roseman throughout his tenure.
He'll continue celebrating the victory, but it'll be back to work before long as he aims to ensure the Eagles make it back to the Super Bowl next season. For now, Roseman will be soaking in this feeling with his team.