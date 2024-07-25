Hulk Hogan Visited Lions Training Camp and Cut a Fired-up Promo With Dan Campbell
Since he took over as the Detroit Lions' head coach before the 2021 season, Dan Campbell's enthusiasm has repeatedly been compared to that of a professional wrestler.
At the Lions' training camp Thursday morning, Campbell was joined accordingly by one of professional wrestling's most durable figures: WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.
Standing next to Campbell with a blue bandana, Hogan delivered one of his trademark promos.
"I'm here with my new tag-team partner," Hogan said to assembled reporters. "Campbell-mania, brother, is gonna run wild this year. Super Bowl, nothing but greatness, nothing but victory. So what are you gonna do when the Detroit Lions, and Campbell-mania, run wild on you, brother?"
Campbell stood off to the side chuckling while the Augusta, Ga. native—who recently spoke at the Republican National Convention—finished his spiel.
"You're the best," Campbell said when Hogan finished to applause. "Appreciate you, man."
Detroit is scheduled to open its season against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 8.