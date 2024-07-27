Ian Rapoport Pulled Over on Busy Highway to Do Emergency TV Spot
Jordan Love signed a massive contract extension on Friday worth up to $220 million. Love got a $75 million signing bonus, $155 million in guaranteed money and is now the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. It was the kind of news that stopped you in your tracks. Or, in Ian Rapoport's case, stopped you on the highway.
The NFL Network insider was apparently driving along on Los Angeles's infamous highway system when he broke the news on Friday evening. He immediately pulled his car over and called into the studio to do a live shot as cars zoomed past him in the background.
"I pulled over on the side of the road on the 405 where I'm driving to another training camp to tell you some massive breaking news," said Rapoport. "Sources say the Green Bay Packers and their franchise quarterback, Jordan Love, have agreed to terms on a new contract extension."
Rapoport went on to shout out Love's agents and say how big the deal was for both the franchise and the franchise quarterback. Presumably before he turned off his four-ways and merged back into traffic to continue to his destination.
Thank goodness for hands-free devices. Though, breaking NFL news sure seems like it should qualify as "distracted driving." LA's highways are notorious and this has to be the first time that the thing on the side of the road was an NFL insider. In 2024 it's not outrageous to think we need a law that you should proceed to the nearest off-ramp before doing a live shot, but that's the 24-hour NFL news cycle world in which we live.