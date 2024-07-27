Report: Jordan Love, Packers Agree to Record-Breaking Contract Extension
It was a good day to be an NFL quarterback on Friday.
A few hours after the Miami Dolphins signed Tua Tagovailoa to a new four-year deal, the Green Bay Packers locked down their franchise quarterback Jordan Love to a long-term contract. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Love agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $220 million that includes $155 million in guaranteed money.
Love is now the highest-paid NFL quarterback in terms of annual value ($55 million) along with Jacksonville Jaguars star Trevor Lawrence and Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller Joe Burrow.
Love's contract also included a record $75 million signing bonus, which will be paid out to the 25-year-old quarterback by December.
The Packers controversially selected Love with the No. 26 pick of the 2020 NFL draft. At the time, Aaron Rodgers was still playing at a high level and wasn't exactly thrilled with Green Bay drafting his replacement.
Love sat behind Rodgers on the Packers' depth chart for three seasons and watched as the veteran won back-to-back NFL MVP awards in 2020 and '21. Love was named the starting quarterback in '23 after Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets.
In 2023, Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions—good for a 96.1 passer rating, which ranked 11th in the NFL. The Packers got off to a rough 3–6 start, but Love steered his team to six wins in the final eight weeks to finish the season 9–8 and clinch a wild-card spot.
The Packers destroyed the Dallas Cowboys 48–32 in the wild-card round and nearly pulled off an upset against the heavily favored San Francisco 49ers the following week, losing 24–21.
After agreeing to his new deal, Love is under contract with Green Bay through the 2028 NFL season and will hit free agency at age 30.