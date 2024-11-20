Inside Josh Allen’s Game-Clinching Touchdown for the Bills
This week, it’s an AFC affair in the film room.
In the game of the year (at least so far) between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, it was always going to come down to the quarterbacks. And while both Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes threw costly interceptions, it was Allen who made the big play when it counted most, setting off a celebration in western New York.
Elsewhere, Anthony Richardson reclaimed his starting role with the Indianapolis Colts and showed why he’s not likely to lose it in the near future, beating the New York Jets with style and substance.
And finally, Bo Nix was widely expected to be a flop by pundits coming out of Oregon this April. Instead, he and a stingy defense are leading the way for the Denver Broncos, who, heading into Week 12, find themselves sitting in a playoff spot.
But we start in Buffalo, where Allen’s legs won the day.
Josh Allen runs over Chiefs, literally, for a huge win
Some plays aren’t about design and execution. Some are about heart.
On Sunday night in Buffalo, Allen may have authored the best play of the season because of exactly that. Facing fourth-and-2 from the Chiefs’ 26-yard line, Allen had the game on his proverbial racket.
Leading 23–21, the Bills needed two yards to further milk the clock. Kansas City had two timeouts remaining with just 2:17 left in the fourth quarter. Eschewing the field goal, Buffalo called a passing play, with the Chiefs opting to rush four and play shallow zone coverage behind it.
As you can see, when Allen hit the top of his drop, a few things were true. Star defensive tackle Chris Jones (No. 95) got immediate pressure, the Bills had no receivers open … and there was an opening rush lane on the right side as the Chiefs didn’t use a spy for Allen.
Once Allen realized there was a vacant gap, he shot it. Defensive end George Karlaftis (No. 56) attempted to tackle Allen but missed. Linebacker Drue Tranquill (No. 23) also had a shot at him, but instead continued to cover his area. Finally, fellow linebacker Nick Bolton (No. 32) was the last realistic defender with a chance to tackle Allen. It didn’t go well.
The result was a 26-yard touchdown run for Allen, who iced a Bills win, gave Kansas City its first loss of the season and put himself squarely in the conversation for NFL MVP.
Anthony Richardson took his job back, and then took wing against the Jets
Two weeks ago, Richardson was benched for Joe Flacco. On Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium, Richardson got his job back and looked like a quarterback not ready to give it back anytime soon.
Richardson and the Colts trailed the Jets 27–22 with 2:14 remaining in regulation. On second-and-6 at the Indianapolis 34-yard line, the Colts came out in a balanced look with two receivers to each side. On the far right was wideout Alec Pierce (No. 14), with All-Pro corner Sauce Gardner (No. 1) over him.
As the play began, Richardson took a short drop and cocked his arm. Gardner, who was in shallow zone coverage, was supposed to carry Pierce up the boundary in the event of a deep route, eventually passing him off to safety Jalen Mills (No. 35).
However, Richardson’s pump fake held Gardner for a split-second. Pierce continued up the sideline on a go route, and suddenly Richardson had a small, yet reasonable window to fit a deep shot.
Ultimately, it was a perfect throw by a quarterback who entered the day with a league-worst completion percentage of 44.4%. The play got the Colts into New York territory on a drive that ultimately won the game, with Richardson scoring on a four-yard plunge.
After a slow start, Bo Nix is looking like the answer in Denver
Over the first month of the season, Nix looked like another rookie quarterback destined to have a tough first campaign while adjusting to the NFL. In recent weeks, he appears to be a signal-caller capable of captaining a playoff run for the Broncos.
In a 38–6 drubbing of the Atlanta Falcons last weekend, Nix was masterful in executing coach Sean Payton’s offense. The Oregon product went 28-of-33 for 307 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions, easily his best statistical game of the year. But one play showed the growth of Nix, a man who has 14 scoring strikes and one interception in his last eight contests.
Below, the Broncos were leading 21–6 just before the two-minute warning of the second quarter. Denver had second-and-7 at its own 33-yard line. Earlier this season, Payton likely would have played conservatively. Not anymore.
On the play, the Broncos had trips to the left with star receiver Courtland Sutton (No. 14) on the right side. Atlanta was playing a two-deep zone, hoping to choke off any big plays. However, the soft spot in that coverage is always the middle of the field, behind the linebackers and in front of the safeties.
Despite a tight window, Nix did a perfect job. He read the coverage and understood there was an opportunity to make a play, but it came with major risk. An underthrow into that area might result in an interception for linebacker Nate Landman (No. 53). An overthrow and it’s going to one of the safeties.
Instead, Nix put a perfect pass over the top of Landman’s outstretched hand, hitting receiver Devaughn Vele (No. 17) in the hands for a 33-yard gain, right in front of All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III (No. 3).
The throw was emblematic of Denver’s big day against Atlanta, and also the growth of its quarterback.