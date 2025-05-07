Chiefs RB Wore Super Bowl Rings to College Graduation Ceremony
Isiah Pacheco graduated from college in style.
The Kansas City Chiefs running back got his degree from Rutgers on Tuesday and was all dressed up for the occasion. Pacheco wore the traditional cap and gown, but added a not-so-traditional bit to the ensemble. He wore both of his Super Bowl rings on his left hand.
Photos below.
Awesome.
Pacheco played at Rutgers from 2018 through 2021 and rushed for 2,442 yards and 18 touchdowns during his time with the Scarlet Knights. He was a seventh-round pick (No. 251) of the Chiefs in 2022 and has been a key part of two Super Bowl wins.
The 26-year-old missed most of the 2024 season due to a fractured fibula, but did return in the postseason and played in Kansas City's 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. He only gained 12 yards from scrimmage in the game.
Pacheco and the Chiefs will be looking to earn him a third ring next season.