J.J. Watt Comically Compares Cowboys' Struggles to AT&T Stadium Roof Falling Apart

"That crowd shot in Dallas kinda says it all right there. They either left to avoid the falling ceiling panels, or the game's not going too well. I think we know which it is." - J.J. Watt πŸˆπŸ“ΊπŸŽ™οΈ πŸ’€ #NFL #MNF #ManningCast pic.twitter.com/KKeqgroBoQ