J.J. Watt Comically Compares Cowboys' Struggles to AT&T Stadium Roof Falling Apart
The Dallas Cowboys were handily defeated by the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football in Week 11, extending their ongoing losing streak at AT&T Stadium to six games, a winless drought that dates back to last postseason.
Former Texans superstar J.J. Watt made a guest appearance on the ManningCast with Eli and Peyton Manning during the fourth quarter of the game, and he didn't pull any punches when taking a jab at the Cowboys' ongoing struggles.
Watt went as far as to compare the Cowboys' latest loss to the stadium's roof, which saw pieces fall off of it prior to kickoff when the team tried to open the retractable dome.
"That crowd shot in Dallas kind of says it all right there. They either left to avoid the falling ceiling panels or the game's not going too well. I think we know which it is," said Watt somberly.
Texans fans showed out in numbers at AT&T Stadium, making plenty of noise as they cheered on their team in enemy territory. The lack of Cowboys fans in the crowd clearly did not go unnoticed by Watt, who noted their absence during his appearance on the alternate broadcast.
Dallas made some unwanted NFL history by having trailed by at least 20 points at one point during each of their six straight home losses, an undesirable feat no other team has accomplished.
Their next home game is slated for Thanksgiving Day, when they host the rival New York Giants in what may very well be their best chance to secure a home win this season.