AT&T Stadium Roof Debacle Brought Fans to Roast Cowboys, Jerry Jones
The Dallas Cowboys opened the roof at AT&T Stadium ahead of their Monday Night Football game against the Houston Texans. The sky didn't shine above the field for long, however, after a scary moment where a large piece of metal fell off the roof as it was opened.
Thankfully no one was hurt, though the debacle forced the Cowboys to quickly close the roof and keep it that way for Monday's game.
Fans were quick to the punch to poke fun after other recent issues for the Cowboys at "Jerry World" when the absence of curtains caused a glare problem. Here are some of the best reactions on X (formerly Twitter):
Ryan Clark had jokes on Monday Night Countdown, too:
The moment was already enshrined from @ArtButSports:
Apparently there's another piece of metal that came loose that's still sitting amongst the rafters:
Let's hope the Cowboys figure this out and there aren't any more close calls.
Dallas (3-6) looks for their first win at home this season but have a tall task in front of them in Houston (6-4). With Dak Prescott out for the remainder of the season, we'll see if the Cowboys can pull off an upset after roof-gate 2024.