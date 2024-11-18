SI

AT&T Stadium Roof Debacle Brought Fans to Roast Cowboys, Jerry Jones

Fans were quick to the punch after other recent issues for the Cowboys at "Jerry World."

A piece of the roof at AT&T Stadium ahead of the Dallas Cowboys' clash against the Houston Texans.
A piece of the roof at AT&T Stadium ahead of the Dallas Cowboys' clash against the Houston Texans. / Screenshot via Noah Bullard on X
The Dallas Cowboys opened the roof at AT&T Stadium ahead of their Monday Night Football game against the Houston Texans. The sky didn't shine above the field for long, however, after a scary moment where a large piece of metal fell off the roof as it was opened.

Thankfully no one was hurt, though the debacle forced the Cowboys to quickly close the roof and keep it that way for Monday's game.

Fans were quick to the punch to poke fun after other recent issues for the Cowboys at "Jerry World" when the absence of curtains caused a glare problem. Here are some of the best reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

Ryan Clark had jokes on Monday Night Countdown, too:

The moment was already enshrined from @ArtButSports:

Apparently there's another piece of metal that came loose that's still sitting amongst the rafters:

Let's hope the Cowboys figure this out and there aren't any more close calls.

Dallas (3-6) looks for their first win at home this season but have a tall task in front of them in Houston (6-4). With Dak Prescott out for the remainder of the season, we'll see if the Cowboys can pull off an upset after roof-gate 2024.

BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Blake has covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball since 2021 for numerous sites including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's degree in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

