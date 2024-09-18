J.J. Watt Had Funny Response to Pat McAfee Comparing Career to Brother
J.J. Watt finished with one of the biggest defensive careers in NFL history when he retired following the 2022 season.
His name will be etched in the NFL history books for years to come, but his little brother Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt seems to be following close behind in achievements. ESPN's Pat McAfee brought this up to the retired defensive end, and he jokingly wasn't having any of it.
"I don't know if you're ever going to be able to catch T.J. right now," McAfee said.
"Alright, alright, calm down, calm down," Watt quickly replied. "Somebody in the family is the only person in history to have 20 sacks twice, the other person doesn't. Somebody in the family has three Defensive Player of the Years, the other one doesn't. Let's calm down. Let's reel it back in."
Watt had all the stats to back his claim up.
Both Watt brothers have impressive resumes. The elder Watt was Defensive Player of the Year three times, was the NFL sack leader twice, was the Walter Payton Man of the Year and has the record for being the only NFL player to record two 20+ sack seasons. The younger Watt has won Defensive Player of the Year once, was the NFL sack leader twice and holds the tied record for most sacks in a season (22.5) with Michael Strahan.