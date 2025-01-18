J.J. Watt’s Joke Promise to Come Out of Retirement Is Getting a Bit More Real
Burnley F.C. goalkeeper James Trafford was serious when he asked J.J. Watt to come out of retirement to play for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Watt, who is a part owner of Burnley, posted messages between him and Trafford, where the English footballer made the request. Watt responded with a deal: if Trafford doesn't allow a goal through the rest of Burnley's season, he'll do it.
With plenty of season to go, Watt knew the deal would most likely never come to fruition. He wanted to give his goalkeeper some motivation. That may have worked too well, however. Since the messages were exchanged on Dec. 28, Trafford hasn't allowed a goal, causing Watt to sweat a little bit.
The bet became more real Friday when Trafford made incredible saves on two penalty kicks in the closing minutes of Burnley's nil-nil draw with Sunderland.
Trafford hasn't allowed a goal since Dec. 15 against Watford. Since then, Burnley hasn't conceded a goal in the five games he has played. He has 10 saves over those games.
Burnley's season in the EFL Championship, the second tier of English football, doesn't end until May. But Trafford is a man on a mission to get Watt on the Bengals while he helps Burnley try to get promoted back to the Premier League following their relegation last season.