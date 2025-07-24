Ja'Marr Chase Was Cracking Up Over Bengals Reporter's Banana Shirt at Training Camp
The Bengals are focused on sharpening things up and putting together a bounce-back season after a disappointing go of things in 2024, but Ja'Marr Chase has kept things relaxed when talking to reporters throughout the first couple of days at training camp.
After Thursday's session, Chase spoke to reporters and couldn't help but comment on the shirt of one Bengals beat writer, Mike Petraglia. It's not difficult to see why Chase was so taken by Petgralia's outfit, as he was wearing a light blue beach shirt designed with bananas all over it.
When Petraglia attempted to ask a question, Chase comically interjected to comment on his wardrobe choice.
"Can I say something about your outfit, though? You've got a lot of bananas on. I would not put on that many bananas. You must be a banana guy, I'm assuming, right?" Chase said, before expressing his disbelief when Petraglia told him the shirt was purchased from the grocery chain Kroger.
Chase admitted he'd noticed Petraglia's shirt earlier in the day, but hadn't approached him due to other things going on. He seemed most pleased to finally discuss the Kroger-bought apparel during his media session, sharing a wholesome laugh with the team's reporters.