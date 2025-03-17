Ja’Marr Chase’s Old Comments on Wanting More Money Than Justin Jefferson Resurface
Joe Burrow is going to have his two favorite targets around for a while after the Cincinnati Bengals signed wide receivers Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase to huge extensions late Sunday night. Higgins agreed to a four-year deal worth $115 million while Chase will make $161 million over four years with $112 million guaranteed.
Chase, arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL, is now the highest paid non-QB in the league, passing Cleveland's Myles Garrett who owned that honor for only a week after re-signing with the Browns.
The former LSU wideout said at the beginning of last season that he wanted to make more money than his former college teammate, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, and now he's doing just that as he'll earn $5 million more a season.
Chase's comments about that resurfaced Sunday night: “If I want to beat Justin Jefferson, I’m going to beat the s-- out of Justin," Chase said. "Not by a penny, brother.”
The Bengals finished 9-8 last season and just missed the playoffs. With Chase and Higgins now locked in, the pressure will be on the Bengals to become contenders again.