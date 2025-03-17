Ja’Marr Chase’s Old Comments on Wanting More Money Than Justin Jefferson Resurface

Ja’Marr Chase in September on reports that he wants one penny more than Justin Jefferson: “If I want to beat Justin Jefferson, I’m going to beat the sh*t out of Justin. Not by a penny, brother.”



Ja’Marr just topped him by over $5M per year.



pic.twitter.com/1DPR1LQDJm